In a few weeks, the two remaining NFL teams will travel to Las Vegas to determine the Super Bowl champion. For Supreme Court followers, the Supreme Bowl may have just played out.The Chevron doctrineIn the landmark case Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., 467 U.S. 837 (1984), Justice John Paul Stevens, writing for the unanimous 6-0 majority, established the doctrine of judicial deference that is given to agencies of the government when taking certain actions. (Chief Justice William Rehnquist and …