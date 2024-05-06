The Chicago Bar Association turns 150 years old May 27 and continues to be a vibrant, relevant association of lawyers. Come out this Friday to help celebrate.

The beginnings

The CBA charter provided that the association was “established to maintain the honor and dignity of the profession of the law, to cultivate social intercourse amongst its members, and to increase usefulness in promoting the due administration of justice.”

One of the largest bar associations in the nation, and one of the oldest, continues to focus on those elements. The CBA weighs in on matters of importance to the profession and the broader community, strives to promote social intercourse (I have been hearing rumors of a bar at the CBA) and promotes the due administration of justice.

Last year, the Chicago Bar Foundation celebrated its 75th anniversary. That organization, formed by the CBA, has had a major impact on the legal community in Chicago, but also beyond, given the leadership of Bob Glaves and others to advocate for funding for legal aid and to fill gaps in legal services delivery. (Last year, the Justice Entrepreneurs Project, an organization formed by the CBF and CBA, celebrated a decade of serving the needs of the community.)

A recent indication of the CBA’s commitment to the administration of justice is the Declaration of Judicial Independence, signed in October 2022. That declaration has been summarized as “an effort to keep politics out of America’s court system” ahead of that year’s election. “The CBA, along with 18 bar associations and legal groups from across Illinois, came together to educate voters that an independent judiciary is essential to the rule of law and central to maintaining the separation of powers and the system of checks and balances guaranteed by our Constitution.”

For me, the CBA is a second home and family. Starting as a Young Lawyers Section co-editor, with no vision for anything higher, I came to love what the association was doing, including community work such as visiting domestic abuse shelters. I became chair of the YLS and then president of the CBA. My life is so much richer for having so many friends that I likely would never have engaged with had it not been through the bar association.

The celebration

In honor of this event that happens every 150 years, the CBA is hosting a gala this Friday at the Great Hall at Union Station: “A Celebration of the CBA Championing Justice, Building Connections, and Making an Impact.” Tickets can be purchased through the CBA website.

As part of the celebration, the CBA will be honoring past president Robert A. Clifford (great mentor, man and lawyer) with its inaugural Champion of Justice Award, which in the future will bear his name. He gives back to the bar and community to an extent that you don’t often see.

Grab your tickets — $150 if not a young lawyer (there is a theme to the price) — and come out to mingle with city bar leadership.

For young lawyers, the bar association community remains relevant. Come to the event, join a committee and get involved. If you don’t know about it, reach out to me.

You will have fun and meet lawyers and judges who can expand your network. Who knows, you might even fall in love with the organization and take on leadership roles, and before you know it — I know a guy.

Speaking of 150-plus years old

Recently, I wrote about the Arizona Supreme Court taking a look at a new abortion law and one that had been enacted in 1864. The high court majority found that a 2022 law did not repeal the one from 1864.

Last week, the Arizona legislature by a narrow margin voted to repeal that law enacted when Arizona was yet a territory. Two Republican senators, T.J. Shope and Shawnna Bolick, joined the 14 Democrats in the Senate, and the bill passed by a vote of 16-14. The House had previously passed the repeal, and Gov. Katie Hobbs signed it as soon as it arrived on her desk. Some state Republicans conceded the repeal was intended to soften the abortion ballot initiative voters will face in November.

Conclusion

The U.S. Supreme Court granted four arguments for the October 2024 term, bringing the total granted to eight. It is not clear what they intend to do with the other slots, but one guess is they anticipate many fights to come later in 2024 and early 2025 on this republic, if we can keep it.

In the meantime, happiest of anniversaries to the best bar in the nation, now led by the amazing Beth McMeen. Here is to 150 and multiples more.