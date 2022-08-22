Summer is a time for the legal community to come together and celebrate its shining beacons of difference makers. Last week, the American Constitution Society Chicago Chapter held its 2022 Legal Legends Luncheon, emceed by University of Chicago Professor Geoffrey Stone. As always, the event was an inspiring one.RecipientsEach year, the chapter presents the Abner J .Mikva and Ruth Goldman awards. The late Hon. Abner J. Mikva was a congressman, federal judge, White House legal counsel and law professor who was …