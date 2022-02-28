Presidents’ Day was last Monday, and the holiday meant the week off for Cotter’s Corner. In this column, we reflect on the holiday and then turn to an organization in Chicago that lawyers can get involved with to assist with the important topic of civics.Presidents’ Day George Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1732, but when the British Empire switched to the Gregorian calendar in 1752, the date was changed to Feb. 22, 1732. In 1879, Congress passed an act making February 22 a holiday in the District of Columbia in honor of …