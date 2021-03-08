We have written often of the shadow docket and how the court in recent years has increasingly resorted to the shadow docket, raising significant concerns. A lesser known technique the court uses at various times is the pushing back of matters to be considered in conference, what I will label the conference docket.Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization We have written several times about the Dobbs petition for certiorari. Dobbs is a vehicle for challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Mississippi’s law …