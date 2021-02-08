Last week, the Supreme Court issued a rare order list during its winter recess. The court will not meet again until Feb. 19 in conference. While the chief justice is not “playing ball” for the impeachment hearing, the court members to our knowledge are not in spring training.Change in the lineup Acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a request with the court last week requesting that it remove two immigration cases from the oral arguments calendar, given the new president has announced policies that are …