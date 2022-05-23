The world waits for the final version of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. We can expect Justice Samuel Alito to issue his at least 5-4 decision in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Supreme Court to some extent seems headed toward oblivion, with more and more opinions about disregarding the court. Time will tell.Cruz caseA reminder of what Alito said in the draft decision in Dobbs:“[T]he Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment … has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, …