We have occasionally written about the dark money that has been infused into the courts at the state level for its supreme courts, but also the money spent on the United States Supreme Court in recent years. This column reflects on that as well as a recently discovered fund created by former Federalist Society head, Leonard Leo.Goes way back The Washington Post did a study of Leo and dark money in judicial nominations, showing the significant amounts Leo and these intertwined groups have funneled into reforming the court …