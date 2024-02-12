Donald J. Trump argued that he had immunity from prosecution as a former president in a case involving his efforts to deny the election outcome in 2020. He lost that case last week on appeal, but likely won the ballot disqualification case out of Colorado in a sweep or near sweep before the U.S. Supreme Court.D.C. Circuit rules on immunityTrump was indicted on four counts for efforts he allegedly undertook to change the election outcome. Trump argued presidential immunity. The unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of …