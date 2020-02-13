On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address. On Feb. 5, the impeachment trial concluded with a whimper. Trump was acquitted of the two charges against him.In the last column, we noted that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was not presented with the prospect of having to break a tie vote. During the senatorial question period, Roberts was asked what he would have done. In this column, we address that enigma and another judicial enigma.Roberts, the impeachment enigmaOn Friday night, Senate Minority …