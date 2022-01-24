Sixteen years is not a long period of time in the grand scheme of our nation or generally. But on Capitol Hill, the sea shift in how our bodies operate have indeed changed mightily. One need not look any further than the failed battle late last week in the Senate over voting rights.The Voting Rights Reauthorization of 2006 If we go back in our time machine to 2006 — July 20, 2006, to be precise — we behold a pre-hyper partisan Senate, one that had the filibuster in place for a great many matters, including all Article III …