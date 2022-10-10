In what might at first blush be seen as parody, The Onion, “America’s Finest News Source,” filed an amicus brief last week in a case involving an individual being arrested for speech parodying the government and the question of whether the police officer is entitled to qualified immunity. It is an important question, and The Onion saw fit to weigh in on the question.The Parma caseIn Novak v. City Of Parma, Ohio, et al., the questions the Supreme Court is asked to address are:“(1) Whether an officer …