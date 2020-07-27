The Supreme Court last week refused the House’s requests to expedite the date on which the decision in Trump v. Mazars was to go into effect. Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have granted the House’s request.Melville FullerOn July 20, 1888, the United States Senate, by a vote of 41-20, confirmed President Grover Cleveland’s nominee for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Melville Fuller. Fuller would serve for more than 20 years, the third longest serving chief justice to date to serve …