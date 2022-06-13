The Supreme Court has established over the last few years a COVID-19 docket for certain cases. But it will not be taking up any matters related to business interruption claims and the pandemic, which is not unexpected. The court on June 6 denied certiorari in Goodwill Industries v. Philadelphia Indemnity Ins. Co.Goodwill argumentsGoodwill Industries argued that the Supreme Court of the United States should review the case to provide guidance on whether federal courts have been giving adequate consideration to state high …