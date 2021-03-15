Rumor has it that Green Day’s 2004 hit “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” could be heard as the U.S. Supreme Court announced its 8-1 decision in Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski. Chief Justice John Roberts may have heard the refrain, “I walk alone, I walk alone.” At issue in Uzuegbunam was a law in Georgia that prevented the plaintiff from sharing his faith on the university campus he attended. Chike Uzuegbunam and another student, Joseph Bradford, who decided not to speak about his religion after seeing how Uzuegbunam was treated, sued …