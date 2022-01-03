When I sign my book, “The Chief Justices,” I always inscribe, “An independent judiciary is essential to a free nation.” More and more, the question of how independent the judiciary will be is being raised — at the state level for certain.Brennan Center for Justice reportIn “Legislative Assaults on State Courts — December 2021 Update,” the Brennan Center reported:“State lawmakers nationwide considered over 150 bills in 2021 that would diminish the role or independence of state courts, particularly in cases about elections …