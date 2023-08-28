Much focus of late has been on the Supreme Court justices and their extravagant, unreported, high-priced boondoggles. Turns out, many other Article III judges are taking “educational” trips in high style, per an article by Above the Law.More tripsThe good news is, these trips appear to have been fully reported, unlike those of the Supreme Court. The issue Fix the Court has raised is that these trips are becoming much more ideological. Above the Law cites a Fix the Court letter, which was sent to the director of the …