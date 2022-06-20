Today, we celebrate and recognize at the state and federal level Juneteenth, a national holiday passed by Congress in 2021 and signed into law. This week, some will also celebrate decisions from the Supreme Court, while many will be extremely upset.The holidayIn recent years, Juneteenth has been focused on more extensively. President Donald J. Trump made the day part of his campaign platform in 2020, and as noted, it became reality last year. On June 25, 2018, in this column, we wrote about what was then a less widely …