In an appearance criticized by many, Justice Samuel Alito, showing rare judicial facial hair, gave a speech in Italy about the Dobbs decision and foreign leaders. He noted that for some, it had not worked out so well.Trolling the nationFor the most part, Supreme Court justices do not gloat or take victory laps when they issue opinions. In recent memory, the closest one might have come to that line was when then-Justice Antonin Scalia told those criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision in Bush v. Gore to just “get over it …