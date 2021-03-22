We often speak of the appellate courts, and especially the Supreme Court, using baseball analogies, based in large part on the statements made by then-nominee John Roberts that his judicial philosophy is simply to call balls and strikes. Last week, an Illinois appellate court called a foul on Major League Baseball and its arbitration provision that appears on each of the thirty baseball teams’ websites. Zuniga v. Major League Baseball This case, Zuniga v. Major League Baseball, has potentially significant implications for …