Last week, we wrote of Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer on the pre-term circuit, arguing that the Supreme Court is not political and that the public and media attempts to make the court political are misguided. Justice Clarence Thomas joined the fray as well.Justice ThomasA little more than a week ago, Thomas gave a speech at Notre Dame that touched on numerous themes, including again suggesting the Supreme Court was not political. (Bush v. Gore would like a word.) Thomas stated: “When we begin to venture into …