The American Bar Association recently weighed in on the testing required for law school admissions, and ruled that law schools may accept the GRE going forward. Calls for the elimination of the bar exam continue to be made. And other states are taking a look at the profession and engaging in efforts to address the practice of law. ABA Council In a recent ABA Council meeting, the council eliminated the LSAT’s monopoly on testing for law school entrance. The notes provide: “In closed session, the Council also voted to permit …