The Supreme Court of the United States heard no oral arguments this past week and will not this week. December sitting will begin next Monday. But as always, there were interesting developments in and around the court, including some interesting lower courts’ writings in a few orders.Trump wins on Michael Cohen Bivens’ claimBivens claims are lawsuits for damages when a federal officer who is acting in the color of federal authority allegedly violates the U.S. Constitution. In Nixon v. Fitzgerald, 457 U.S. 731 …