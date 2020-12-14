In a blow to the Trump campaign’s continued efforts to deny reality, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Pennsylvania GOP’s gamble that the Supreme Court would change the state’s outcome.In a one sentence order in Kelly v. Pennsylvania, the order stated, “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.” The court was sending the message: “No dice.” First decisions last week In recent terms, the first decision not per curiam from the court often was written by …