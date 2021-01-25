Last week, on Jan. 20, we saw the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States. Despite threats that there would be massive resistance along the lines of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, things went smoothly, topped off by thoughts from Presidents George W. Bush, William Clinton, and Barack Obama and the biggest fireworks display many had seen. President Donald J. Trump left Biden a “generous” letter and the republic continues. The roller coaster ride since November is over, and much for the nation to …