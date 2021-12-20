A long time ago (a few terms ago) in a court far, far away, Chief Justice John Roberts was seen as the person who would, as the great chief justices have done, keep the Supreme Court in control through politicking and force of will and leadership, preserving its legacy and making temperate moves to the right.Alas, to quote another rock lyric, this one by Oasis, many on the left and moderates thought, “Maybe you’re gonna be the one that saves [us]”— but Roberts is not going to be the wonderwall.Dr. A, et al., v. Kathy …