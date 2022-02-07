The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off with opening ceremonies late last week in Beijing. Ahead of the Olympics, the cyber division of the FBI warned of potential cyber-attacks.FBI warning According to The Hill, the FBI alerted those involved with the Olympics: “The FBI is warning entities associated with the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and March 2022 Paralympics that cyber actors could use a broad range of cyber activities to disrupt these events.”This year —2022 — is the year of the tiger, and the continued cyber …