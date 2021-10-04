Welcome to Supreme Court October Term 2021 on this first Monday of October, . Hard to believe that three months have passed since the court formally issued opinions.The Justice Stephen Breyer Watch for any indication of retirement now ends, and as noted below, he wrote in his new book much about balls and strikes, how Justices call them based on nonpartisan “strike zones.” There is much ahead this coming term, including cases on abortion, the Second Amendment and a variety of other issues. In the second year of Justice …