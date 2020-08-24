Last week, we reviewed the invalidation of the Privacy Shield. This week, we continue to review cyber and privacy developments, this week directly on a few developments in the United States.The California Consumer Privacy ActIn June 2018, California’s governor signed legislation that the California legislature passed, the California Consumer Privacy Act (the “CCPA”). The CCPA provided new privacy rights for California consumers, including: • The right to know about the personal information a business collects about them …