We will return to the Supreme Court and rule of law in future columns. But, for the next few columns, we will be focusing on some issues that have developed in privacy and cyber. This week, we review the invalidation of the Privacy Shield.Safe HarborIn 2000, the European Commission (EC) introduced safe harbor. It was a method to address the findings by the European Union (“EU”) that United States privacy regimes and frameworks were not adequate or equivalent to the EU framework. It was a principles-based …