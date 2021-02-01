President Donald J. Trump became the first person in the nation’s history to be impeached twice. He is the 20th and 21st person in our history, and only the third president, to be impeached. We will see if the Senate in the coming weeks or months convicts. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite reports that he was pleased that Trump had been impeached, refused to exercise emergency session powers to hold a trial. As a reminder, in 2020, the Senate called no witnesses and the actual hearings took approximately a week. And also, the Senate somehow was able to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in a tighter timeframe. As a nation, we should remember who stood up and who stood down for the president.