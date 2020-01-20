Last week, we took a look back at the Warren Court and the large influence that it had on a variety of areas. The week before, we looked back on the prior decade. We return to the present day with a variety of historical events and a number of continuing discussions about the court.ImpeachmentLast Wednesday, the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, selected their House managers for the impeachment trial and walked the articles over to the Senate and then, on Thursday, Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Senate formally accepted …