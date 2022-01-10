The Supreme Court of the United States has many traditions and has a traditional workflow. From time to time, it gives a hint of changing, only to return to its long hallowed traditions. One way that the court typically acts traditionally is in the process of determining whether to grant certiorari in the thousands of cases submitted each year. This past Friday, the court heard two Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate cases, in a return to the rocket docket. Things are moving fast; here’s a look at what brought us …