On numerous occasions, the Supreme Court has upheld the ability to take race into account in college admissions. That appears to be no longer the case, once the court issues its opinions in the next seven months in the two affirmative action cases heard last week, with an epic five hours of argument. Affirmative action seems to have lost the marathon session.A look backIn Grutter v. Bollinger, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote the majority opinion and stated the following in upholding the program at issue in that case:“[T …