The U.S. Supreme Court continues to be like the bottle of Heinz Ketchup we discussed last week. With COVID-19 impacting the Supreme Court like everyone else, the court will still be issuing opinions post-June 30. The court issued five decisions last week, with some surprises and as expected, both sides yelling, Chief Justice John Roberts, “How can you call that play like you did? Are you and justice blind?” The Monday cases On Monday, the court issued opinions in three cases: Agency for Int’l Development v. Alliance for …