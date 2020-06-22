Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court had two opinion dates and in those two dates, the court decided cases dealing with Title VII and sexual orientation and transgender discrimination and another concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The court determined that discrimination against LGBTQ employees was unlawful and also ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, a win for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Breaking the internet

Seldom have these words been used with respect to the Supreme Court, but welcome to the new reality. At 10 a.m. Monday morning, the court issued its 172-page 6-3 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, holding that employers cannot discriminate based on sexual orientation or transgender identification, a surprise decision with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the liberals. Gorsuch wrote the opinion, stating in part:

“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result... But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands.”

Justice Samuel Alito wrote a long dissent, with a number of appendices, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh also issued a dissent, arguing Congress and not the court should have addressed changes to Title VII, but also graciously closed, “it is appropriate to acknowledge the important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.” The court gave some hope that justice and the arc of the moral universe are bending correctly.

On Thursday, in a second surprise, Roberts wrote a 5-4, multiple concurrences and dissents in parts, decision holding that the Trump administration did not follow procedures required by law in terminating DACA, and did not properly weigh how ending the program would affect those who had come to rely on its protections against deportation and the ability to work legally.

The arc

Speaking of the arc, President Barack Obama was a big fan of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” King was paraphrasing from a sermon in 1853 by the abolitionist minister, Theodore Parker. While the court has often taken a long time to advance the rights of the underrepresented, whether it be women, Native Americans, Asians, Blacks, LGBTQ, or religions, it had over its first 200 years moved forward, bending the arc so that “it bends toward justice.” As Earl Warren noted in his memoir, “A Republic, If You Can Keep It:”

“We must realize the only way we can have unity throughout the nation is to accord the full spectrum of Constitutional rights equally to everyone. There is no other way.”

Unholy

In her new book, “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump,” Sarah Posner shows the intersection of the evangelical movement and conservative politics over the last several decades, culminating in Trump’s election. It shows the reversal of the “arc of the moral universe,” with a huge undertone of racism and nationalism involved. It is a must read, although the title is not as accurate about the excellent work that Posner does as it could be and might lead to assertions that Posner is just anti-Trump. Covering a large area of the intersection, Posner covers extensively the efforts for the court. Posner quotes William Rusher in a 1981 article speaking of the courts:

“’Concern with the growing power and alienation of the federal judiciary is a New Right preoccupation of long-standing. As the populist author Robert Whitaker shrewdly pointed out years ago, the Supreme Court in particular has historically served as the last bastion of dying establishments.’”

Posner links Trump to the New Right, noting that “Trump has been a persistent antagonist to the values of a pluralistic democracy, and he is particularly opposed to advancing the civil rights or racial, ethnic and sexual minorities, and to an independent judiciary protecting those rights.”

In the arena of expanded rights for corporations, in discussing the Hobby Lobby decision, Posner notes that conservative Christian objections include “the objections of corporations, which now had religious rights of their own.”

Posner discusses the Trump administration’s Department of Justice signaling “a government-wide retreat on pursuing any civil rights violations if there was no proof of discriminatory intent but only disparate impact on a protected class,” noting that if Merrick Garland had been confirmed, much of this might have a different outcome, but “now religious right- and white nationalist- goals could be cemented with the Supreme Court’s solid, dependable conservative majority, making the radical unwinding of the promise of civil rights and equality the law of the land for at least a generation.”

Posner’s book is a must read to potentially understand where we are at and likely to be for generations to come, the court perhaps bending justice back towards the 1950s or earlier, with an occasional surprise to be had in cases such as Bostock. Finally, with respect to Bostock, many on the right were immediately out with statements. For example, Josh Hammer, opinion editor at Newsweek and of counsel at First Liberty Institute, tweeted,

“The crisis moment for the ‘conservative legal movement’ has arrived. The Roe v. Wade of religious liberty is here, and it was delivered by golden boy Neil Gorsuch. What comes next?”

Rebukes of “but Gorsuch” also trended. The Federalist posted an article entitled, “SCOTUS’s Transgender Ruling Firebombs The Constitution.” Never mind that the decision was one of statutory construction and did not touch the constitution. So much for calling balls and strikes as umpires and when any decision is not as they like, the right jeers at the judicial umpires.

Conclusion

Each week, I often begin to put the outline of my column together early in the week and then flesh it out based on developments. The arc line was in early versions and left it here, but this term’s court might have other surprises in store that give us hope about the direction of the arc of moral justice.