Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Roberts earned yet another Ray Guy Lifetime Achievement Award (see other Cotter’s Corner columns over the years awarding Roberts the award), just saying no and punting like nobody since the legendary NFL kicker.The letter In the letter rejecting the invite, Roberts wrote: “Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the Chief Justice of the United States is exceedingly rare, as one might expect in light of …