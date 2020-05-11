Last Monday, the court denied petition for rehearing in Fleck v. Wetch, one of two unified bar cases. The U.S. Supreme Court also held its first livestreamed arguments.

Environmental decision

In late April, the Supreme Court decided County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote the 6-3 decision, holding the Clean Water Act requires a permit when pollutants are discharged in instances where the "functional equivalent of a direct discharge.” This was a new test and a rare court win for environmentalists. Earthjustice’s David Henkin, who argued the case, wrote in a statement after the decision:

“This decision is a huge victory for clean water. [SCOTUS] has rejected the Trump administration’s effort to blow a big hole in the Clean Water Act’s protections….”

In March, Richard J. Lazarus published an excellent book, “The Rule of Five: Making Climate History at the Supreme Court.” In the book, Lazarus wrote about Massachusetts v. EPA, a 2007 5-4 decision written by Justice John Paul Stevens that Lazarus called “the most important environmental law case ever decided by the [c]ourt.” EPA was a historic victory, achieving “something no environmentalist had ever done before: take a case to the Supreme Court and defeat the president of the United States.” Rule of Five is also a big victory, a book that tells the “hopeful and inspiring story that reveals the best of Supreme Court litigation today,” providing inside baseball of how to get the justices’ attention to grant certiorari, the strategy that goes into briefing the matter and the egos and personalities that are involved in cases with multiple petitioners. As Lazarus writes in his prelude:

“The Massachusetts story underscores the serendipitous pathways and fascinating personalities that can lead to a historic ruling. It also opens a window into the [c]ourt itself.”

Whether climate change and environmental law are of particular interest to you, the insights and details of this book are worth the read. Well told and engaging, this is a page turner that is one of the best books to give insight into the court’s internal processes I have read. 2020 between EPA and Rule of Five, as well as the air quality improvements that are one of the few global benefits of the COVID-19 crisis, has been a good year so far for climate change and the environmental bar.

Live from D.C., It’s SCOTUS justices live

Last week, the court held hearings by telephone. The process was unlike the norm, with justices asking questions in order of seniority. Unlike the EPA case, where Lazarus noted the large number of questions Scalia asked of the counsel for petitioners, the structure of the hearings was more orderly and less of the normal free-for-all. The order of seniority of the current justices is:

1. Chief Justice John G. Roberts (by his position)

2. Clarence Thomas

3. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

4. Stephen G. Breyer

5. Samuel A. Alito Jr.

6. Sonia Sotomayor

7. Elena Kagan

8. Neil M. Gorsuch

9. Brett M. Kavanaugh

As a result, where justices might try to convince fellow justices and show where their thinking is, the format of these hearings did not lend themselves to the same ability to do so. Shockingly, Thomas asked several questions, the first time in more than a year he has spoken during arguments.

One pair of cases, Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania and Trump v. Pennsylvania, appear to be headed to be the final word on a multi-year struggle over whether employers with religious objections to birth control may deny insurance coverage of contraceptives to their employees. The decisions will come before the end of the term. In other cases, the court heard arguments in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case, Barr v. Political Consultants, and also considered whether adding the top-level domain “.com” can make an otherwise generic term a protectable trademark. This week, the court will hear consolidated cases regarding the power of the House of Representatives to subpoena a president’s information and records.

More President Trump battles ahead

Recently, the Trump administration informed the D.C. Circuit Court that it was appealing an April 2-1 decision that would allow the house to access secret grand jury material that the Mueller investigation gathered and that was part of the final Mueller Report. In addition, before the end of this term, the court likely will decide the question of whether the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau violates the separation of powers, given its insulation from the removal of its director by the president, with some limited exceptions. The protections come from a 1935 case, Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, where the court said that Congress could prevent presidents from removing federal trade commissioners except for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Expectations are that Humphrey’s will become the longest standing precedent that to date the Roberts’ court has overturned.

Majority leader and nominees

In what appears to be an effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to confirm more Trump judicial nominees, McConnell last week called the Senate back to Capitol Hill. One of the potential judges, Justin Walker of Kentucky, is a favorite of McConnell, becoming a district court judge in October 2019. Trump nominated Walker, who was found unqualified by the ABA for having less than 12 years of experience for the district court but well qualified for the appellate, and he passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday evening. Walker was a law clerk for Kavanaugh when he was on the D.C. Circuit and also clerked for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on the Supreme Court. The ABA noted the “Standing Committee’s consideration for court of appeals nominations is focused differently.” Walker is opposed to proposed bans on membership in the Federalist Society.

Conclusion

While the court might be proceeding remotely, the chances are remote that it is in no way boring.