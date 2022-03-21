Today begins something that we have not seen in more than a decade, almost a dozen — a nomination hearing for a Democratic nominee for associate justice of the Supreme Court. Best of luck to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.The last timeIn 2016, we all know what happened when Justice Antonin Scalia died and President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, who grew up in Lincolnwood. The Senate was controlled by Republicans and the new rules emerged, which were not based in genuine fact, but worked.In the summer of 2012 …