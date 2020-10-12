The Supreme Court began its October Term last week, with the continuation for now of remote livestreamed hearings. The court showed that, like the television sitcom, eight is enough. The court issued several orders and also heard several cases on the first three days of last week. As you read this, the confirmation hearings are underway for nominee Amy Coney Barrett, despite an outbreak of the coronavirus suspected to have taken place at her Rose Garden ceremony and indoor reception after the announcement.Obergefell Last …