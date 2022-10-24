With only a few exceptions in its long history, the Supreme Court has never been a protector of our nation’s underrepresented. Last week, that was evident again when justices rejected the petition for certiorari in the case of Fitisemanu v. United States.None of the justices dissented from the denial, per the order list. We might not ever know why the case did not garner four votes for the justices to hear the case, as we discuss in this column.The Insular CasesAt issue in Fitisemanu was this question: “Whether …