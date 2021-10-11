The Supreme Court of the United States warmed up for a term expected to be a contentious, rights-evaporating sort of one, with five oral arguments in the opening week. The first heard was an original jurisdiction matter, involving states and water rights. Contrary to expectations and the past terms when the court was live, Thomas asked the first question in the first case and the first questions of each advocate in a case involving the Armed Career Criminal Act. Famous for his right to maintain his silence for long …