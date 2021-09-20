The Supreme Court recently announced that it will return to in-person oral arguments in October, when the October 2021 term begins. However, no audience will be permitted. What will continue is the livestreaming of the arguments. It is not clear what the manner of questioning will be come the fall, with many hoping for the format used since 2020, with the justices asking questions in order of seniority.The pre-term circuit With an upcoming term at the Supreme Court, we see the pre-term appearances of some justices. Last …