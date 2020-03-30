The U.S. Supreme Court has postponed oral arguments for now, but released several decisions, including Comcast Corp. v. National Assn. of African American-Owned Media. This column takes a look at that decision and other issues.

Comcast decision

Last Monday, the nation’s highest court released four decisions. Unlike the normal process, where the court announces decisions from the bench, the court released decisions online in five minute intervals. While we might not have cameras or livestreaming any time soon, we at least saw a small advance in technology use by the Supreme Court.

In Comcast Corp. v. National Assn. of African American-Owned Media, the court unanimously held a plaintiff bringing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in federal contracting has the high burden of proving race was a but-for cause of the alleged injury. Plaintiffs will have a tough time showing that threshold has been met.

Eisenhower vs. Warren

In my book, “The Chief Justices,” two of my sources were two books by James F. Simon, dean emeritus at New York Law School. One not cited or used, “Eisenhower vs. Warren: The Battle For Civil Rights And Liberties,” is another excellent book about the court and the tensions between presidents and the Supreme Court. Simon tells the history of the relationship between Dwight D. Eisenhower and Earl Warren, two leading candidates for the Republican nomination during the late 1940s and early 1950s. After giving parallel biographies of the two, Simon focuses on the nomination of Warren by Eisenhower to be the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and explores Brown v. Board of Education, and how Eisenhower mostly remained silent about the decision, not lending the support of the presidency. Warren was a fiscal conservative but also interested in providing Californians with strong benefits, even advocating for universal health care for all residents (it never went anywhere). Simon writes:

“Warren’s record over eight years was the envy of governors across the nation. He had satisfied his Republican constituents… Consistently balancing the annual state budgets. But he could also be mistaken for a liberal Democrat with his sweeping programs to improve the lives of ordinary Californians. ‘I believe that most Californians want our [s]tate to be as liberal as our finances will permit,’[Warren] said.”

Warren described himself “in the progressive tradition that sought to make government work every day to improve the lot of the individual.” Eisenhower’s career and background were in the military but, for many years, his political affiliation was unknown. Eisenhower eventually was approached to run as the Republican nominee, and easily won election. He called Warren and told him he had no cabinet position for him, but that when a vacancy opened on the court, he would nominate Warren. Fate would intervene when Chief Justice Fred M. Vinson died of a heart attack in 1953. Eisenhower set forth his criteria for his nominee in a letter to his brother, Milton, written just after attending Vinson’s funeral. Eisenhower sought:

"'A man (a) of known and recognized integrity, (b) of wide experience in government, (c) of competence in the law, (d) of national stature in reputation so as to be useful in my effort to restore the [c]ourt to the high position of prestige it once enjoyed.'"

Warren fit that criteria perfectly. Despite some telling Eisenhower not to appoint Warren, in the end he did. Warren would turn an unknown outcome in Brown with a deeply divided court on the case when Vinson died, into a unanimous decision. Although not easy, “Warren’s achievement was remarkable.”

Eisenhower during his campaign promised to enforce civil rights, and from his first State of the Union address to the end of his presidency, he honored that commitment. But Simon explores why Eisenhower remained silent while U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy destroyed many, including military friends of Eisenhower, in his Communist outing efforts, as well as whey Eisenhower said little about Brown or Brown II. While he has no definitive answers, Simon does posit that part of it was Eisenhower not wishing to alienate southern governors and other constituents.

The relationship between Eisenhower and Warren, once cordial if not warm, but “which was so promising upon his appointment as chief justice, had seriously deteriorated by 1958.”

On June 23, 1969, when Warren Burger was sworn in to replace Warren, President Richard M. Nixon delivered a speech, “the first given by a president to the court in the nation’s history.” Warren then defended his judicial record and the work of his court the last sixteen years, responding:

“We have no constituency. We serve no majority. We serve no minority. We serve only the public interest as we see it, guided only by the [c]onstitution and our own consciences.”

Perhaps a more compassionate view of “balls and strikes.” The Simon book is an excellent examination of two of the nation’s high ranking individuals in their respective positions that makes the times and the actors come alive. I highly recommend it.

William Barr clowning around

At one of Trump’s daily COVID-19 pressers, Attorney General William Barr was there to address hoarders, a worthy topic. No mention was made of the DOJ’s efforts to increase its constitutional powers during the crisis. What was disturbing, however, was Barr and Trump smirking and laughing after Trump asked Dr. Deborah Birx about social distancing and the press room after the crisis has passed. Barr should be reminded that he is our nation’s chief law enforcement officer and not some damn personal pal of the president. People are dying, nothing funny about that. DOJ trying to grab additional powers, nothing funny about that.