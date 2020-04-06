For the second time in its long history, the U.S. Supreme Court released decisions online last week. There is much talk about the approaches the court should consider for the cases where oral argument has not taken place. One issue the court might hear next term is a First Amendment challenge to mandatory bar membership. While Illinois is, of course, a voluntary state, the issue is important on a bigger scale.

Mandatory bars and the Supreme Court

Thirty-two states have unified or mandatory bar associations, requiring lawyers to belong to the bar in order to practice law. Challenges to the mandatory structure are not new. In a 1961 decision, Lathrop v. Donohue, 367 U.S. 820 (1961), the Supreme Court, in a plurality decision, upheld the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that the payment of dues as a condition to practicing law was not violative of constitutional freedoms of speech and association. For some time, while state legislatures might introduce legislation to change the requirement, the Lathrop decision was not seriously challenged.

In Keller v. State Bar of California, 496 U.S. 1 (1990), the court unanimously held that attorneys may be compelled to belong to the state bar, but their mandatory dues could be used only to regulate the legal profession or improve the quality of legal services available. Keller relied heavily upon Abood v. Detroit Board of Ed., 431 U.S. 209 (1977), a case that was good law until 2018. Abood authorized and approved of mandatory union fees for public employees. In Janus v. AFSCME, 585 U.S. (2018), the Supreme Court overturned Abood.

Since Janus, efforts to dismantle the mandatory bar have increased. On March 9, 2020, the court denied petition for certiorari in Fleck v. Wetch. Fleck, a North Dakota attorney, challenged the “small print” in the North Dakota Bar Association’s form that attorneys could deduct $1.45 from the $380 dues payments. A few days before the Supreme Court’s rejection, the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board printed an opinion, “Free Speech for Lawyers.”

The Editorial Board noted that Mr. Fleck “quibbles” over the North Dakota’s bar approach. But they do agree with his basic premise that he should not be required to pay dues, stating:

“Even bar legal advocacy implicates matters of public concern and therefore impinges on attorney speech rights. Mr. Fleck shouldn’t be compelled to join the bar or pay it a penny.”

The Editorial Board suggests another case is a better vehicle to overturn the court’s prior decisions. Almost 50 years after the court decided Lathrop, the court might have a second bite at the Wisconsin apple. That case is Jarchow v. State Bar of Wisconsin. The case is moving quickly through the process. On December 11, 2019, a federal trial judge in Wisconsin dismissed the two Wisconsin lawyers’ lawsuit, citing Keller. The plaintiffs took an unusual step, asking the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to affirm the district court without any briefing or argument. On December 23, 2019, the 7th Circuit agreed, and, on Dec. 31, the plaintiffs submitted their petition for certiorari. A response was due from the respondents on April 3.

The court, I believe, will grant certiorari but time will tell. As the editorial board wrote, the plaintiffs have assembled a long list of grievances of what the state bar has funded, some of which include “advocacy for juvenile justice reform,” “restoring felon voting rights,” as well as opposing “the death penalty and some state immigration laws.” The Roberts court uses the First Amendment frequently like prior Courts used the Commerce Clause, and we would expect at least four justices to agree to hear this case. Stay tuned.

Lawyers are essential

I recently wrote about the COVID-19 crisis and the various state orders across the country about essential services. Governor J.B. Pritzker in his order included lawyers as essential, with this provision included in the list of essential services:

“Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, insurance services, real estate services (including appraisal and title services).”

Pennsylvania issued a list of businesses that may continue full business operations, and legal services is not deemed essential, with it permitting access to offices only for limited purposes:

“Except as required to allow attorneys to participate in court functions deemed essential by a president judge per the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order of March 18, 2020….”

The New York State on Pause order by Governor Andrew Cuomo lists various essential services, but the list does not include legal services, and several New York lawyers have confirmed to me that is the case.

We must change this notion that legal services are not essential. Speak with any lawyer in any practice area, from family law to immigration to tax to bankruptcy to real estate, dealing with the CARES Act to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, dealing with the force majeure provisions and insurance policy language, and you will find a lawyer who has been engaged for the last weeks in essential services of assisting clients navigate the uncharted, volatile waters that are this crisis. We must educate our leaders on advocating to have our profession treated as essential.

Lawyers have been at the forefront and involved in most of the significant times of challenge and adversity this nation has faced. From the beginning, our training and guidance and leadership has been essential.

Conclusion

Challenges to mandatory bar associations seem to align well with this question of essentiality to the nation. As noted, many of the issues that the Wisconsin plaintiffs complain about are issues that the lawyers should have a voice about, given our role to give voice to the voiceless and to ensure justice is blind and there is justice for all.