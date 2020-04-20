Last column, we focused on the U.S. Supreme Court and Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the orders regarding the elections within Wisconsin. This column addresses the Supreme Court’s agreement to hear several cases in May by telephone and also addresses Wisconsin and voters’ rights.

Supreme Court - Calling it in

Last week, SCOTUS announced that it would hear ten previously postponed cases, and released the schedule of oral arguments for those cases.

The court plans to hear the cases by telephone in May, with “a live audio feed of these arguments to news media.” The court has indicated the news media will be by pool, but it is believed that the public will be able to livestream, all unprecedented for the court. Three of the cases set to be argued involve President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to prevent congressional committees and New York prosecutors from accessing his financial records and tax returns.

Advocates will have no visual cues and the justices will not have the benefit of being able to see and take cues from each other. For advocates, one thing that is effective when doing phone interviews or discussions is to stand up and replicate as best you can if you were before the bench in the Supreme Court. In addition, for the benefit of clarity and visual cues, having photos of the justices in front of you might help.

A small step forward, and for these advocates, the phrase “calling it in” will have a whole different meaning. We wish the court and the advocates before it the best in these unusual times.

Wisconsin and voting

When former Chief Justice Earl Warren was asked what he believed his most important decision to be from his tenure as chief justice, Brown was mentioned second and Gideon third, but “he regarded his reapportionment decision to be the most important contribution he made.” He was referring of course to was Baker v. Carr, 369 U.S. 186 (1962), which held the famous rule “one person, one vote.” In a number of subsequent decisions, the Warren court protected the rights of voters as being among the most sacred of rights we as Americans enjoy. Until Bush v. Gore, the subsequent Burger and Rehnquist courts did not substantially weaken individual voter rights. The Roberts court, in Crawford v. Marion County Election Bd., 553 U.S. 181 (2008) (upholding voter ID laws in Indiana) and in Shelby County v. Holder, 570 U.S. 529 (2013) (ending federal approval requirements for changing voting laws under the Voting Rights Act of 1965), has not maintained the legacy of Baker. In the last two terms, the court has ruled on gerrymandering that it will no longer get involved in political gerrymandering, and on voter rolls purging that states may do so.

The most recent apparent encroachment on voters’ rights and states handling of its elections was the Wisconsin case. Like the Flying Wallendas, the GOP majority in the Wisconsin state legislature, with a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and an order about the postmarking of ballots and timing of mailing of same by SCOTUS, the elections in Wisconsin took place on April 7. Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos, clothed in protective gear from head to toe, could be seen telling voters how safe the process was. Despite a significant reduction in polling places in locations like Milwaukee, and despite many absentee ballots not being counted because no postmark could be found, the results are in. One of the reasons state and federal GOPers were insistent on having the election continue was a state supreme court race, pitting the incumbent Justice Dan Kelly against his Democratic opponent, Judge Jill Karofsky. Voters turned out higher than expected despite COVID-19 and Karofsky won. Voters braved the exposure to illness to protect and exercise that right Warren considered so important, the concept of “one person, one vote,” and hurdles to exercising such rights be damned.

Sen. Whitehouse speaks out

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) has often criticized the Roberts court. For example, in a September 2019 op-ed in The Washington Post, Whitehouse titled the piece, “The Supreme Court has become just another arm of the GOP.” Whitehouse was responding to criticism that he and fellow Democratic senators faced when they filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, ending with his lack of surprise at the response they received “from big donors whose scheme to capture the Supreme Court for one team was suddenly exposed and is now at risk.”

Last week, on Twitter, Whitehouse posted a tweet that includes a video of him walking through a hallway with the stacks of paper that he refers to in the tweet. The tweet is a continuation in many respects of the discussion in the September 2019 op-ed. It is a remarkable tweet from a sitting Senator, in which he writes:

“Here’s what 80 Supreme Court cases look like, laid out on the floor — 80 partisan, 5-4 Supreme Court decisions clearly favoring a big Republican donor interest, all since Roberts became chief justice in 2005.”

Conclusion

Now that the court has agreed to telephonic arguments with livestreaming capabilities, we can expect that the push will increase for the court to livestream all hearings in the future. Time will tell if the court agrees to such changes once we are through the crisis. The public should not expect that being able to hear the arguments in real time will have any impact on the decisions rendered by the Roberts court. If Whitehouse’s credible assertions have basis, the court might well be “calling it in” when it comes to attempting to demonstrate that it is not partisan in its outcomes, but just calling “balls and strikes” as mere umpires of the law.