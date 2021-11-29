The Supreme Court resumes hearing oral arguments Monday, and the biggest case this week is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the abortion case out of Mississippi. But despite hearings in December, the Court’s issuance of opinions is normally at a trickle or drip for the first several months of its term, so don’t expect any answers on most cases heard until June or July, especially on the hot-button issues cases such as Dobbs.Mississippi v. Tennessee, et al.Ahead of last Monday, the Supreme Court indicated it …