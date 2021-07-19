The Supreme Court will begin its October 2021 term as it always does on the first Monday in October, this year, Monday, Oct. 4. Barring any surprises this summer, the nine justices will be the same ones that ended the past term. Justice Stephen Breyer has not given any indications he plans to retire, despite many Democrats pushing him to do so.9th Circuit To date, the Supreme Court has granted oral argument in approximately 31 cases. Six of those come from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In prior terms, the 9th …