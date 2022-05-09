Monday, May 2, started as a quiet Supreme Court day.In the morning, the court announced one decision, Shurtleff v. City of Boston. The Supreme Court Bar held a memorial for the late Justice John Paul Stevens in the afternoon, where his granddaughter, Hannah Mullen, gave a great tribute noting that he read her 30,000-word dissertation, and noted disagreement. Mullen said she felt kindred with Justice Antonin Scalia in that moment. SCOTUS followers attended to their real work or got set to call it a night. Then, around 8 p.m …