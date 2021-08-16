In previous Cotter’s Corner columns, we have written about the shadow docket and how it had expanded pre-COVID. During the last year of the Trump presidency and the first few months of the Biden presidency, this docket continues to be active. In recent weeks, two COVID-related emergency petitions have been filed. We cover them in this column. Foreclosure and eviction moratorium The Trump administration issued a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions in the spring of 2020, and that was extended a number of times. When the …